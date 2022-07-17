Your weekly list of notable horror blu-ray and 4K releases. Each week we scare up the best of the bunch. This week’s feature is the super-natural thriller The Righteous.

The Righteous (Special Edition) Blu-ray

A brooding occult horror with echoes of Bergman and Pasolini, The Righteous insinuates its way beneath the skin by way of an intelligent script, taut direction, and strong performances. Writer and actor Mark O’Brien (Ready or Not) pulls no punches as he confronts grief, guilt, faith and atonement in his remarkable directorial debut.

A former priest, Frederic Mason (Henry Czerny), anguished by the tragic death of his young daughter, finds himself wrestling with his religious convictions when a mysterious young man (Mark O’Brien) appears wounded on his doorstop in need of assistance. After he and his wife Ethel (Mimi Kuzyk) welcome him across the threshold and into their household, Frederic sees an opportunity for redemption in this mysterious and troubled lost soul, who might just be an emissary from God, or maybe the Devil…

Set amongst the bleak and forbidding landscapes of Newfoundland, crisply captured in tenebrous monochrome by cinematographer Scott McClellan, and featuring robust performances from all its cast members, The Righteous is a sombre supernatural chiller that builds to a memorable crescendo, and signals the emergence of a major new filmmaking talent.

Special Features

High Definition (1080p) Blu-ray presentation

Original 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Brand new audio commentary by writer, director and actor Mark O’Brien and editor Spencer Jones

Cast and crew interviews with writer/director/actor Mark O’Brien, producer Mark O’Neill, actors Henry Czerny, Mimi Kuzyk, and Kate Corbett, editor Spencer Jones, cinematographer Scott McClellan, and production designer Jason Clarke

Roundtable discussion with Mark O’Brien and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett and Chad Villella of Radio Silence

Stage Presentation and Q&A with Mark O’Brien and Henry Czerny from the World Premiere at Fantasia International Film Festival 2021

Grimmfest 2021 live-streamed Q&A with Mark O’Brien

Original soundtrack

Image gallery, accompanied by the film’s original score by Andrew Staniland

Reversible sleeve featuring newly commissioned artwork by Grant Boland and Oink Creative

Dual Blu-ray

Upon receiving a terminal diagnosis, Sarah opts for a cloning procedure to ease her loss on her friends and family. When she makes a sudden and miraculous recovery, her attempts to have her clone decommissioned fail and lead to a court-mandated duel to the death. Now she has one year to train her body and mind for the fight of her life.

Prom Night (Unrated) Blu-ray

Three years ago, Donna (Brittany Snow, John Tucker Must Die) watched in horror as an obsessed predator (Johnathon Schaech, That Thing You Do!) murdered her family. Tonight is her senior prom and although she’s anxious about the past, she’s excited to celebrate her future with her friends.

What Donna doesn’t know is that the deranged psychopath has escaped from the asylum. He’s returned to hunt her down, intent on killing anyone who gets in his way. As the night races towards its heart-pounding conclusion, the question becomes not who will be prom queen, but who will survive the killer’s rampage.

Hell High Blu-ray

Teenage kicks take a decidedly dark turn in director Douglas Grossman’s Hell High – a twisted tale of delinquency pushed to its horrifying extreme, where Class of 1984 meets I Spit on Your Grave!

When high school football hero Jon-Jon (Breaking Bad’s Christopher Cousins) quits the team, he winds up falling in with a group of outcasts led by the sadistic Dickens (played to unhinged perfection by the late Christopher Stryker). With a willing new recruit in tow, the gang’s youthful hijinks soon spiral into a night of abject horror when they decide to play a cruel prank on the home of their teacher Miss Storm – who, unbeknownst to the youngsters, harbors a dark and tormented past.

Hell High – which was released in some international territories as Raging Fury – is a singular entry in the late ’80s horror canon, melding elements of the revenge movie with the trappings of the slasher genre to delirious effect. School’s out… forever!

Special Features

Brand new 2K restoration from the original camera negative approved by cinematographer Steven Fierberg

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation

Original uncompressed stereo audio

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Brand new audio commentary with director/producer/co-writer Douglas Grossman and cinematographer Steven Fierberg

Archival audio commentary with director/producer/co-writer Douglas Grossman

Archival introduction and audio commentary with film critic Joe Bob Briggs

School’s Out! – a newly-filmed interview with director/producer/co-writer Douglas Grossman

A Beautiful Nightmare – a newly-filmed interview with cinematographer Steven Fierberg

Jon-Jon’s Journey – a newly-filmed interview with actor Christopher Cousins

The More the Better – a newly-filmed interview with actress Maureen Mooney

Music is Not Sound – a newly-filmed interview with composers Rich Macar and Christopher Hyams-Hart

Back to Schools: The Locations of Hell High – a tour of the original Hell High filming sites with author/filmmaker Michael Gingold

Archival video interviews with director/producer/co-writer Douglas Grossman and co-writer Leo Evans

Deleted Scene

Alternate Opening Titles

Trailers and TV Spots

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly-commissioned artwork by Ralf Krause

The Necro Files (Visual Vengeance Collector’s Edition) Blu-ray

SOME PEOPLE ARE BETTER OFF DEAD!

An often referenced and notorious underground classic for the last 25 years, this “American Video Nasty” is finally available to a mass audience and for the first time ever in BR format.

A serial killer rises from the grave as a flesh-eating zombie maniac!

Two Seattle cops, a satanic cult and a flying demon baby try to stop the lust-crazed ghoul before he can kill again. The Necro Files is stacked with intense scenes of gore and sadism, and boasts some of the most WTF moments in the history of shot on video cinema.

Special Features

Archival 1997 SD master from original tapes remastered in 1080p

Brand New Audio commentary with producer/ director Matt Jaissle

Audio commentary with Matt Desiderio of Horror Boobs and Billy Burgess of the Druid Underground Film Festival

Brand New Video chat with director Matt Jaissle

Matt Jaissle Super 8 Short Films

Chilean Talk Show Segment

Dong of the Dead: The Making of The Necro Files documentary

The Necro Files Original Trailer

The Corpse: Super 8 Short Film

Bonus Movie! “Necro Files 3000 (2017 sequel)”

Necro Files 3000 Trailer

English 2.0 Dolby Digital & English DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0

Optional English Subtitles

Visual Vengeance Trailers

Retro VHS sticker set

The Necro Files Official Condom

Reversible Sleeve featuring original VHS art

Collectible Mini Poster

Region Free / Region 0 Blu-ray

God Told Me To 4K Ultra HD

A rooftop sniper guns down 14 pedestrians on the streets of New York City. A mild-mannered dad takes a shotgun and blows away his wife and children. A cop goes on a sudden shooting spree at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade. And each of these unlikely killers makes the same dying confession: “God told me to.” Now a repressed Catholic NYPD detective (Tony Lo Bianco of THE HONEYMOON KILLERS and THE FRENCH CONNECTION) must uncover a netherworld of deranged faith, alien insemination and his own unholy connection to a homicidal messiah with a perverse plan for the soul of mankind.

Written, produced, and directed by Larry Cohen (IT’S ALIVE), this critically acclaimed cult classic remains one of the most disturbing and thought-provoking horror films of our time. Deborah Raffin (DEATH WISH 3), Sandy Dennis (WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?), Sylvia Sidney (BEETLEJUICE), Mike Kellin (SLEEPAWAY CAMP), Richard Lynch (BAD DREAMS), and Andy Kaufman (TAXI) co-star in GOD TOLD ME TO, now presented in a new 4K restoration from the original uncensored negative, with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio, packed with revealing Extras!

Special Features

Ultra HD Blu-ray (2160p) and HD Blu-ray (1080p) Widescreen 1.85:1 feature presentations

Audio: Dolby Atmos (English); 5.1 DTS-HD (English); 1.0 DTS-HD (English); French (Dolby Digital 2.0)

Subtitles: English SDH, Francais, Espanol

Audio Commentary #1 with Writer/Producer/Director Larry Cohen

NEW! Audio Commentary #2 with Film Historians Steve Mitchell and Troy Howarth

Heaven & Hell On Earth – Interview with Star Tony Lo Bianco

Bloody Good Times – Interview with Special Effects Artist Steve Neill

God Told Me To Bone – New Beverly Q&A with Larry Cohen

Lincoln Center Q&A with Larry Cohen

Theatrical Trailers

TV Spots

Poster & Still Gallery

