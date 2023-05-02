Destiny 2 Guardian Games Event Begins

Guardian Games, Destiny 2’s friendly competition between Hunters, Warlocks, and Titans, encourages Guardians everywhere to compete as their favorite class for fame and glory. The free in-game event kicks off today and will last for three weeks, until the end of Season of Defiance on May 23.

During Guardian Games, players will earn Medallions for activities across the game, including a class-based version of the popular PvP mode Supremacy. That’s right, get ready for even more fierce competition in the Crucible.

While participating in the event, players can earn two Guardian Games weapons:

Taraxippos – The first Legendary Strand Scout Rifle in the game.

– The first Legendary Strand Scout Rifle in the game. The Title – The Void Submachine Gun is back with updates, including the fan-favorite perk, Repulsor Brace.

Also free for players is the Guardian Games Event Card. By completing challenges on their card, players can obtain cosmetic rewards like a new Exotic emote, the brand-new Champ title, as well as extra Triumphs. The Event Card can be upgraded for 1,000 Silver to unlock instant and additional earnable rewards.

GUARDIAN GAMES CUP 2023

Players from around the world are encouraged to gather their fireteam to take part in this year’s Guardian Games Cup, where they can raise money for charity along the way.

Teams will compete in the Technical and Charitable categories. The Technical category tracks each officially registered team’s total number of medals dunked during Guardian Games. The Charitable category tracks the total amount raised through the team’s official Bungie Foundation sign-up page throughout the same period.

The top four teams in each category will be awarded with some sweet prizes, including:

Top team in the Technical category: custom art of your fireteam by PherianArt

Top team in the Charitable category: custom art of your fireteam by Gammatrap

Top two teams in the Technical and Charitable categories: Guardian Games Pendant ($200 MSRP)

Top three teams in the Technical and Charitable categories: Apricot Dawn emblem

Top four teams in the Technical and Charitable categories: Bungie Store $50 discount codes

There will also be an excellent donation reward for participants to enjoy:

$25 and above – Quantum Relay emblem

We’re partnering with the Bungie Foundation to send the funds raised this year to both Direct Relief and the International Rescue Committee equally, to help us have a truly global impact.

For all the details on Guardian Games, including how to sign up for the Guardian Games Cup, check out the announcement blog post.