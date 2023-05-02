Marvel’s Midnight Suns Launching Worldwide & “Blood Storm” DLC Announced

2K and Marvel Entertainment announced that Marvel’s Midnight Suns is scheduled to launch next week on May 11, 2023 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 in digital format only, with all four post-launch DLC available to purchase and play on that date. The Nintendo Switch version of Marvel’s Midnight Suns will no longer be offered as part of updated plans.

May 11 also marks the arrival of Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ fourth and final post-launch DLC – Blood Storm* – featuring Storm! Available for either standalone purchase or as part of Marvel’s Midnight Suns Season Pass (included in the Legendary Edition), each DLC brings a new recruitable hero and adds three new story missions, a new upgrade for the Abbey, and a selection of new skins and outfits for the hero.

Generally regarded as one of the most powerful mutants on the planet, Storm, real name Ororo Munroe, was orphaned at a young age and taken in by a village priestess while traveling to her mother’s home in Kenya. When their village was suffering during a drought, Ororo used her newly awakening powers to summon much-needed rain to save her family.

Years later, when word of her ability to control the weather had spread, Ororo was recruited to the X-Men by Charles Xavier and took the name Storm. She went on to lead the X-Men, using her mutant abilities to help people all over the world. While searching for an endangered mutant child in New York with Wolverine, Storm meets up with Magik, who encourages her to join the Midnight Suns in Blood Storm.