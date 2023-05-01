Kristala Exclusive Beta Demo Launching From May 2 – 16

Independent development studio Astral Clocktower Studios announces that an exclusive beta demo of Kristala will be available from May 2 -16.

A crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to support Kristala will also be held soon. More information will be provided in the upcoming weeks.

​​Kristala is a Dark Fantasy ARPG title that immerses players in the role of an anthropomorphic feline warrior. The game’s objective is to master the six magical specialties of the sacred Kristals to prove oneself worthy of becoming a Raksaka warrior, a powerful protector of their species.

As players traverse through the six clan lands, they will uncover a terrible curse that has transformed the creatures of planet Ailur into monstrous beasts that seek destruction. The game includes a variety of weapons, spells, armor sets, and items that players can uncover and upgrade as they embark on their epic Raksaka Proving.

By strategically battling to restore peace to Ailur, players will meet and interact with unique and varied characters while exploring a mysterious fantasy planet brimming with untold stories waiting to be discovered.

Features: