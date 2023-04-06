Video Games Report April 2023

We have compiled a list of some of the most anticipated titles that will be released this month. Whether you are looking for action, adventure, strategy, or sports, there is something for everyone in this lineup. Here are some of the new video games releasing in April 2023:

Ad Infinitum (PC, PS5/PS4, Xbox One, XBOX SERIES X|S) – April 2

This is a horror game set in World War I, where you have to survive the horrors of trench warfare and the supernatural forces that lurk in the shadows. You will have to use stealth, puzzle-solving, and combat skills to escape from the nightmare.

Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition (PSVR 2) – April 4

Step into the ring as Adonis Creed, the son of Apollo Creed and the protagonist of the Creed movie series. You will have to train, fight, and rise to glory as you face off against iconic opponents from the Rocky franchise. The Championship Edition includes all the DLCs and updates from the original game.

Filthy Animals: Heist Simulator (PC) – April 4

This is a co-op game that lets you plan and execute heists with your friends or online players. You can choose from a variety of animal characters, each with their own skills and abilities. You will have to work together to infiltrate, loot, and escape from various locations.

Meet Your Maker (PC, PS4, PS5, XBOX ONE XBOX SERIES X|S) – April 4

Developed and published by Behaviour Interactive, Meet Your Maker is an immersive first-person shooter video game where players are challenged to construct and attack user-generated outposts fortified with cunning traps and well-guarded defenses.

Road 96: Mile 0 (PC, PS4, PS5, XBOX SERIES X|S, XBOX ONE SWITCH) – April 4

Follow a group of teens attempting to break free from a tyrannical government. The choices you make during your journey will have a significant impact on the game’s outcome. As the game is procedurally generated, each playthrough offers a unique experience.

Pokémon Stadium (Switch) – April 12

Pokémon Stadium is a groundbreaking game that introduced 3-D Pokémon battles to N64 players, offering a fresh perspective on their beloved teams. By using the N64 Transfer Pak, players can import their cherished Pokémon from the Pokémon Red Version, Pokémon Blue Version, and Pokémon Yellow Version games, allowing for a seamless transition to the big leagues.

Overwatch 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, XBOX ONE XBOX SERIES X|S) – April 15

Sequel to the popular team-based shooter Overwatch, it will feature new heroes, maps, modes, and story missions. It will also have cross-play and cross-progression with Overwatch 1.

Silent Hill 2 (PS5/PS4/Xbox Series X|S/Xbox One/PC) – April 18

Remake of the classic survival horror game Silent Hill 2, it will feature enhanced graphics, sound, and gameplay. It will also include new content and features that were not in the original game.

Dead Island 2 (PlayStation 4/PlayStation 5/Windows PC/Xbox One/Xbox Series X) – April 21

This is a game that is a sequel to the zombie action game Dead Island. It will take place in California, where you will have to fight your way through hordes of undead and human enemies. You will be able to customize your character and weapons and play solo or co-op with up to four players.

Minecraft Legends (Nintendo Switch/PlayStation 4/PlayStation 5/Windows PC/Xbox One/Xbox Series X) – April 18

This is a game that is an action-strategy spinoff of the Minecraft franchise. You will have to gather resources, build structures, and command armies in a large-scale Minecraft world. You will be able to play solo or co-op with up to four players.

These are just some of the new video games releasing in April 2023. There are many more titles that we did not mention here, so make sure to check out our full list of upcoming games for more information. Happy gaming!