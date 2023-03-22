Pre-Order Crash Team Rumble Today for Access to a Hair-Raising Good Time in the Beta

Starting today, fans can pre-order Crash Team Rumble to receive access to the Closed Beta*, scheduled to take place April 20-24.

Crash Bandicoot and his team are back in an all-new spin on Crash with a 4v4 team-based multiplayer unlike anything fans have seen before! In development by Toys For Bob and published by Activision Publishing, Inc., Crash Team Rumble is expected to launch on June 20, 2023.

This early preview allows fans to play the game ahead of launch, and provides Toys For Bob the opportunity to partner with the community to create the best game experience for launch.

The Crash Team Rumble Closed Beta will feature five heroes and villains from the Crash universe and three unique arenas full of color, danger, and surprising strategic advantages, with the charm and personality that Toys for Bob is known for. Fans who jump into the Closed Beta can play as Crash Bandicoot, Coco, Tawna, Neo Cortex and Dingodile – and will be able to pair their hero with unique equipable powers and strategically use special moves and abilities to win. In the Closed Beta, squads can select from three colorful and varied maps – each varying in size, layout, challenges and Relic Stations that unlock unique powers to give teams the upper hand against their opponents.

“We’re incredibly excited for fans to get an early hands-on with Crash Team Rumble during April’s Closed Beta” said Paul Yan, Co-Studio Head at Toys For Bob. “We truly value the community’s feedback and will use this input to fine tune the game for an amazing player experience on launch day. See you in the Closed Beta!

In Crash Team Rumble, fans can play from a roster of friends and frenemies from the Crash universe, each of which fall into one of the three roles – Blocker, Booster, or Scorer. Teams strategically utilize the different roles to work together to be the first to bank the most Wumpa fruit in their drop-off zone, while simultaneously defending their opponent team’s drop zone. Unique Relic Powers bring an additional strategic element to the game, which squadmates can use to gain the upper hand when scoring, leading their team to victory. Crash Team Rumble features cross-platform play**, allowing players across multiple consoles to squad up and jump into the competition.

Crash Team Rumble will be released on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox® Series X/S and Xbox One® for $29.99 SRP for the Standard Edition, and $39.99 SRP for the Deluxe Edition.

The Crash Team Rumble Standard Edition features the full game, additional post-launch seasonal content and limited time modes, access to the Closed Beta (for those who pre-order) and the Season 1 Premium Battle Pass.

The Deluxe Edition features all the content from the Standard Edition, plus 25 Battle Pass Tiers Instantly Unlocked during Season 1, the Season 2 Premium Battle Pass, and the digital “Proto Pack,” which includes a host of customization options for each hero and villain at launch and other items. Both editions grant players access to exciting post-launch seasonal content.