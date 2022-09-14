Director Baz Luhrmann has said this is NOT a biopic of Elvis Presley—instead, it’s a glimpse at American pop culture of the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s. Well, if that’s true, why title the film “Elvis”? Why not something else, like “Colonel Parker”? After all, it’s Elvis’ conniving manger and mastermind (played disastrously by a ridiculously hammy Tom Hanks) who is the main character in this flashy, gaudy, empty spectacle. That’s not to say that Austin Butler isn’t a bad Elvis—in fact, he’s quite good: personable, charismatic and not just a big impression of the King—but Butler is secondary to Luhrmann’s frantic style, which buries, for the most part, any humanity or sympathy. The film looks great in 4K; the accompanying Blu-ray also includes several making-of featurettes.