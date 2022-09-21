“They’re here” is all you need to hear to know what’s coming—this scary, funny and supremely entertaining 1982 thriller about paranormal forces hounding an innocent family in its home in the depths of American suburbia was primarily directed by Tobe Hooper, although the unceasing rumors that producer-writer Steven Spielberg actually helmed some sequernces sure seems possible considering how much of this looks and feels like a Spielberg film. The acting is superb throughout, with Jobeth Williams giving a standout performance as the harried mother, but Craig T. Nelson as the father and Zelda Rubenstein as the ghost whisperer are also good. The film looks spectacularly good in UHD, especially in its dazzling light-dark imagery; extras on the accompanying Blu-ray are a vintage making-of featurette and two-part featurette about paranormal investigators.