Saber Interactive and Boss Team Games, in collaboration with Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM), have released the “Army of Darkness” update for their co-op PvP|PvE multiplayer action title Evil Dead: The Game. This major content update introduces a new map featuring Castle Kandar, the setting of the classic MGM film Army of Darkness, as well as two new weapons, new premium cosmetics and a new single-player Exploration mode. The new map, weapons and mode are free for all owners of Evil Dead: The Game. The update is available now for players on PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation®4, Xbox One and PC via the Epic Games Store.

Evil Dead fans will recognize numerous locations on the Army of Darkness map, most notably Castle Kandar itself, recreated in vivid detail. Other locales include the iconic Windmill, the Arthurian Outpost, Fort Gort and the Castle Kandar Keep, which held the Necronomicon during the attempted siege by the army of darkness. In addition to the free map, players will also be able to fight with two new, free weapons: the Mace, a slow but powerful close-range weapon perfect for going medieval on deadites; and the Explosive Crossbow, slow to reload but with a blast worth the wait.

In the new Exploration mode, players will be able to experience Castle Kandar as well as the other maps in the game entirely on their own. Free roam across all the vast locations and learn the lay of the land while honing your slaying skills against roving Deadites.

Starting today, players can also purchase two new Ash outfits from Army of Darkness: the Ash Williams S-Mart Employee Outfit and the Ash Williams Gallant Knight Outfit. The Medieval Bundle is available as well, featuring new outfits for Lord Arthur and Henry the Red, along with a gold getup for Evil Ash and his minions.

The Medieval Bundle includes:

Henry The Red’s Scottish Vibe Outfit

Lord Arthur’s Battle Prep Outfit

Spoil those Survivors’ good looks in style with the Gilded Attire costume pack for the Necromancer Demon army, including Evil Ash, along with a new Screamer jump scare image for the Necromancer Demon

The Ash S-Mart Employee Outfit and the Gallant Knight Outfit are available now for $2.99 each. The Medieval Bundle is available for $7.99 and is also included in Evil Dead: The Game’s Season Pass 1.

Inspired by the iconic horror, humor and action of the Evil Dead franchise, Evil Dead: The Game brings the series’ biggest characters together in a pulse-pounding battle with the forces of darkness. Work as a team of four survivors to kick Deadite butt and banish the vile Kandarian Demon. Or become the Demon yourself, using its powers of possession to stop the good guys dead and swallow their souls!

Evil Dead: The Game delivers the ultimate Evil Dead action experience. Choose your squad with fan-favorite characters from every era of the franchise, including Ash, Kelly Maxwell, Pablo Simon Bolivar, Annie Knowby, Scotty and Lord Arthur. Battle with more than 25 hard-hitting weapons, like the good ol’ chainsaw and boomstick, and level up a variety of character classes with their own unique abilities to survive the night in multiplayer and bonus single-player missions.

The title is officially licensed by Boss Team Games from Renaissance Pictures, leading European production and distribution company STUDIOCANAL, leading entertainment company Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM), and global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) to develop the first multi-platform console and PC game based on “The Evil Dead,” “Evil Dead II: Dead by Dawn,” and “Army of Darkness” films and the STARZ “Ash vs Evil Dead” television series. The game is developed and published by Saber Interactive and Boss Team Games.

Players with NVIDIA graphics cards can experience Evil Dead: The Game with AI-accelerated NVIDIA DLSS for maximum performance and image quality. The game can also be played via GeForce NOW, NVIDIA’s cloud gaming service.