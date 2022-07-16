Don't Look Away ...

A young girl awakens in a strange, dark forest with no memory of how she got there. The last thing she remembers was walking up to the school rooftop at dusk.

Wandering through the forest, the girl meets a mysterious individual. This person speaks to her in a voice she faintly remembers from somewhere in her past…

“You’ve been placed under a powerful curse. In order to break it, you need to remember the important things you’ve forgotten. You have until dawn.”

And so, in search of her lost memories, the young girl ventures out into the eerie streets of her town at night.

Yomawari: Lost in the Dark is coming to Nintendo Switch™, PS4™, and PC on October 25, 2022 in North America.