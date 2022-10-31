Evil West, the third-person action-adventure game that puts you in the boots of a vampire hunter rescuing a Wild West devoured by darkness, invites you to take an introductory ride through its action-packed, narrative-driven experience in a new gameplay overview trailer. Prepare for the vampire-infested American frontier, releasing on November 22 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.

Get to know Jesse Rentier, the skilled, young vampire slayer you’ll incarnate in Evil West. Star agent of the Rentier Institute, a secret monster-hunting organization led by his father and many generations of Rentier before him, he’ll have to take the action into his own hands after a deadly vampiric conspiracy emerges from the darkness and wipes out the Institute. With the help of Edgar Gravenor, another survivor from the Institute, he’ll have to battle fierce foes and demystify the conspiracy while rebuilding the organization and becoming the leader it needs.

To reach his goal, Jesse will explore every corner of the Wild West, looking for new Institute members and valuable leads on the conspiracy, taking money from abandoned chests and corpses, and growing his arsenal of weapons. Armed with both old-fashioned firearms and advanced technology like the lightning-fueled Rentier Gauntlet, each with its own skill tree for customized upgrades, you’re free to combine Jesse’s weapons and tools to your liking. Take on explosive combat encounters with your own mix of powerful ranged attacks and devastating melee combos.

Get your hands on the ultra-limited Evil West – Signature Edition, a Focus Entertainment Store-exclusive product with only 50 copies available worldwide. It includes a numbered, laminated wooden frame printed with an exclusive artwork by artist Gabz, a physical copy of the game with the Focus-exclusive box art, and the “Wild Wild East Skin Pack” DLC.

Evil West pre-orders are open across all platforms and on the Focus Entertainment Store with an exclusive cover art for physical editions.