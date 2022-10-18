Red Water Entertainment has announced the North American VOD debut of Stefano Lodovichi’s The Guest Room (La Stanza). The Italian psychological thriller will be available on a number of digital and cable platforms, including iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, iNDemand and DISH, starting October 25th.

The Guest Room (La Stanza) is the latest feature from Lodovichi, following his debut Aquadro and follow up Deep in the Wood. The Guest Room stars Guido Caprino (“Il commissario Manara”, “That Dirty Black Bag”), Camilla Filippi (“The Trial”, The Big Step), and Edoardo Pesce (Dogman, Non sono un assassino) as an unlikely trio on the precipice of chaos in an isolated house.

Lodovichi directed and developed the story, which was turned into a screenplay by Francesco Agostini and Filippo Gili. Andrea Occhipinti produced.



The Guest Room (La Stanza) had its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival, and went on to make its UK premiere at Grimmfest before screening in Poland at Splat!FilmFest Horror Film Festival.