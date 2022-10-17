Red Water Entertainment has announced the North American VOD debut of John Farrelly’s The Sleep Experiment. The Irish psychological thriller will be available on a number of digital and cable platforms, including iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, iNDemand and DISH, starting November 1st.

The The Sleep Experiment is the first feature from writer-director John Farrelly, who was named Ireland’s Young Filmmaker of the Year 2018 for his short Choice. The film stars Rob James Capel, Will Murphy, Tom Kerrisk, Barry John Kinsella and Will Murphy. Inspired by real events, The Sleep Experiment is a psychological thriller that exposes the horrors of what humanity is capable of when pushed to the brink.

https://youtu.be/7JvUI76fVEU

Two detectives begin an investigation on the ethics involved in the top-secret research facility, Porton Down. One experiment, in particular, stands out to them as the most horrific, The Sleep Experiment, a scientific experiment that took place during the Cold War. The experiment consisted of five prisoners, deemed Enemies of the State, being locked in a sealed gas chamber. An airborne stimulant was continually administered to keep the subjects awake for 30 consecutive days. The prisoners were falsely promised that they would be set free from the prison if they completed the experiment.