Belly

Hype Williams’s Gritty Feature ‘Belly’ Starring Nas and DMX Debuts in 4K Ultra HD

December 1, 2022
William Dale
FacebookTwitterReddit

Captivating performances by legendary rappers Nas and DMX propel director Hype Williams’s gritty, visually dazzling urban crime-thriller now presented in this 25th anniversary edition.

As gang leader Tommy (DMX) looks to expand his turf by dealing a new form of heroin, his friend Sincere (Nas) dreams of escaping the gangster life with his girlfriend and baby daughter.

After a drug house operated by Tommy is raided, he and Sincere — now pursued by both the police and rival gangs — each find themselves on a course that will either lead to redemption or ruin.


FEATURED CAST

  • Nasir “Nas” Jones (GRAMMY Award® winner, John QPopstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, TV’s “Hawaii Five-0”)       
  • Earl “DMX” Simmons (GRAMMY Award nominee, Romeo Must DieExit WoundsBeyond the Law)
  • Taral Hicks (Aunt Bam’s PlaceKing of Newark franchise, TV’s “Chase Street”)   
  • Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins (GRAMMY Award winner, TV’s “Black Dynamite,” “Days of Our Lives”)  
  • Clifford “Method Man” Smith (GRAMMY Award winner, TV’s “Power Book II: Ghost,” “Godfather of Harlem,” “Oz”)        

STEELBOOK SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Audio Commentary with Writer-Director Hype Williams
  • Spoken Word (Blu-ray™ Only)
  • Deleted Scene (Blu-ray Only)
  • “Grand Finale” Music Video (Blu-ray Only)