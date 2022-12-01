Captivating performances by legendary rappers Nas and DMX propel director Hype Williams’s gritty, visually dazzling urban crime-thriller now presented in this 25th anniversary edition.

As gang leader Tommy (DMX) looks to expand his turf by dealing a new form of heroin, his friend Sincere (Nas) dreams of escaping the gangster life with his girlfriend and baby daughter.

After a drug house operated by Tommy is raided, he and Sincere — now pursued by both the police and rival gangs — each find themselves on a course that will either lead to redemption or ruin.



FEATURED CAST

Nasir “Nas” Jones (GRAMMY Award ® winner, John Q, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, TV’s “Hawaii Five-0”)

winner, John Q, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, TV’s “Hawaii Five-0”) Earl “DMX” Simmons (GRAMMY Award nominee, Romeo Must Die, Exit Wounds, Beyond the Law)

Taral Hicks (Aunt Bam’s Place, King of Newark franchise, TV’s “Chase Street”)

Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins (GRAMMY Award winner, TV’s “Black Dynamite,” “Days of Our Lives”)

Clifford “Method Man” Smith (GRAMMY Award winner, TV’s “Power Book II: Ghost,” “Godfather of Harlem,” “Oz”)

STEELBOOK SPECIAL FEATURES