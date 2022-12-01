Captivating performances by legendary rappers Nas and DMX propel director Hype Williams’s gritty, visually dazzling urban crime-thriller now presented in this 25th anniversary edition.
As gang leader Tommy (DMX) looks to expand his turf by dealing a new form of heroin, his friend Sincere (Nas) dreams of escaping the gangster life with his girlfriend and baby daughter.
After a drug house operated by Tommy is raided, he and Sincere — now pursued by both the police and rival gangs — each find themselves on a course that will either lead to redemption or ruin.
FEATURED CAST
- Nasir “Nas” Jones (GRAMMY Award® winner, John Q, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, TV’s “Hawaii Five-0”)
- Earl “DMX” Simmons (GRAMMY Award nominee, Romeo Must Die, Exit Wounds, Beyond the Law)
- Taral Hicks (Aunt Bam’s Place, King of Newark franchise, TV’s “Chase Street”)
- Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins (GRAMMY Award winner, TV’s “Black Dynamite,” “Days of Our Lives”)
- Clifford “Method Man” Smith (GRAMMY Award winner, TV’s “Power Book II: Ghost,” “Godfather of Harlem,” “Oz”)
STEELBOOK SPECIAL FEATURES
- Audio Commentary with Writer-Director Hype Williams
- Spoken Word (Blu-ray™ Only)
- Deleted Scene (Blu-ray Only)
- “Grand Finale” Music Video (Blu-ray Only)