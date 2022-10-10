From Illumination and Nintendo comes a new animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros. The film will be released in North America on April 7, 2023 and in Japan on April 27, 2023.

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (collaborators on Teen Titans Go!, Teen Titans Go! To the Movies), the film stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is an animated movie produced by Nintendo in collaboration with Universal Pictures and Illumination, co-produced by franchise creator Shigeru Miyamoto and Illumination co-founder Chris Meledandri.