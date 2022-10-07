Violent Night is a Christmas “comedy” action film directed by Tommy Wirkola from an original screenplay written by Pat Casey and Josh Miller.

An elite team of mercenaries breaks into a family compound on Christmas Eve, taking everyone hostage inside. However, they aren’t prepared for a surprise combatant: Santa Claus is on the grounds, and he’s about to show why this Nick is no saint.

The film stars David Harbour, John Leguizamo, Cam Gigandet, Alex Hassell, Alexis Louder, Edi Patterson, and Beverly D’Angelo.

Release date: December 2, 2022 (USA)

Director: Tommy Wirkola