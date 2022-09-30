You can’t run from who you are.

Bones And All is a story of first love between Maren, a young woman learning how to survive on the margins of society, and Lee, an intense and disenfranchised drifter; a liberating road odyssey of two young people coming into their own, searching for identity and chasing beauty in a perilous world that cannot abide who they are.

Directed by: Luca Guadagnino

Screenplay by: David Kajganich

Based on: the novel by Camille DeAngelis

Music by: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Starring: Taylor Russell, Timothée Chalamet, Michael Stuhlbarg, André Holland, Chloë Sevigny, David Gordon Green, Jessica Harper, Jake Horowitz, and Mark Rylance