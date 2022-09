“Rosaline” is a fresh and comedic twist on Shakespeare’s classic love story “Romeo & Juliet,” told from the perspective of Juliet’s cousin Rosaline (Kaitlyn Dever), who also happens to be Romeo’s recent love interest.

Heartbroken when Romeo (Kyle Allen) meets Juliet (Isabela Merced) and begins to pursue her, Rosaline schemes to foil the famous romance and win back her guy.

Rosaline starts streaming October 14 on Hulu.

Starring: Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Kyle Allen, Bradley Whitford, and Minnie Driver.