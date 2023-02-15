Intimate Live Music Performance Special “Monumental: An Artists Den Experience” Coming to Amazon Freevee

Amazon Freevee announced the greenlight of the intimate, narrative-driven performance program Monumental: An Artists Den Experience. Each hour-long special presents a dynamic performance, exclusive interviews, and venue vignettes with a featured popular recording artist. The special premiere, Monumental: Ellie Goulding at Kew Gardens, will debut exclusively on Amazon Freevee in the U.S., UK, and Germany on March 31, following the release of Goulding’s fifth studio album, Higher Than Heaven.

Monumental is a music performance special with a smart, narrative approach. Taking location and storytelling to their apexes, the program creates unforgettable concert experiences at the most iconic locations in the world. Each hour-long special dives deep into the design, creativity, and ambition of these important music events and venues, telling the unique story of each featured artist and highlighting their connection to the location. The show presents an intimate, reimagined performance with an artist, including interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, and venue vignettes. The locations are epic in scale, history, and design, and are jaw-droppingly beautiful. Settings are chosen for their visual and emotional impact on the artist and their fans.

“Artists Den is known for creating visionary, once-in-a-lifetime musical experiences – tapping into intimate performances from the world’s most popular, influential, or on-the-rise artists,” said Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD Original content and unscripted programming, Amazon Studios. “We’re thrilled to partner with Artists Den on Monumental. Featuring fan-favorite musicians performing in their favorite places, we’re delivering our customers an exclusive musical escape to beautiful locations around the globe.”

For the upcoming special, global musical superstar and United Nations ambassador Ellie Goulding will perform songs from her upcoming fifth studio album, Higher Than Heaven, releasing at the end of March on Interscope Records. Goulding’s incredible career has seen her garner two Grammy Award nominations, a Golden Globe nomination, three No. 1 UK albums, and two BRIT Awards. She has sold more than 27 million albums and 216 million singles, and amassed 43 billion streams worldwide. With over 50 million followers combined on her social platforms, she also earned YouTube’s Diamond Award with 10 million subscribers on her YouTube channel and over 5 billion views globally.

A long-standing activist and philanthropist, Ellie Goulding uses her platform to engage young people with global issues. Goulding was awarded the U.N.’s New Voices Award, and in recognition of her wider activism, became a goodwill ambassador for U.N. Environment. She is also a TIME100 Impact Award recipient and ambassador with the World Wildlife Fund. Given Goulding’s urgent activism for a greener world, there is no better venue pairing than London’s Kew Gardens, which is both literally and metaphorically close to home for the pop star. A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Kew Gardens is home to the world’s largest Victorian glasshouse, The Temperate House, which is home to some of the world’s rarest and most threatened plants. The Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew is an international leader in scientific research and sustainable development.

“Monumental is a natural and exciting extension of the Artists Den mission. For over 15 years, we’ve produced countless cultural events and premium concerts for television, telling unique artist stories in the context of their personal Artists Den,” shared Mark Lieberman, creator and executive producer of Artists Den.

“In partnership with Amazon Studios, we are thrilled to push the envelope even further with Monumental, and expand what’s possible on a grander scale in the most epic locations,” stated Amber Mundinger, creative producer for Artists Den Entertainment.

Monumental: An Artists Den Experience is created and executive produced by Mark Lieberman and co-executive produced by Amber Mundinger, both of Artists Den Entertainment. Todd Wagner, Mark Cuban, and Haley Jones of 2929 Productions also serve as executive producers.

Monumental: An Artists Den Experience joins the growing library of Original music programming on Amazon Freevee, including the scripted series High School, based on musicians Tegan and Sara Quin’s best-selling memoir of the same name, the documentary Post Malone: Runaway, and the unscripted series Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary.