Mike Judge’s Beavis & Butt-Head Season 1 Arriving on Digital & Includes ‘Beavis & Butt-Head Do The Universe’ Movie

Mike Judge brings his two favorite creations back when Paramount +’s hit adult animation Mike Judge’s Beavis & Butt-Head Season 1 arrives on DVD on March 14. The three-disc collection includes all 12 episodes from the latest series, and includes the Paramount +’s original movie, Beavis & Butt-Head Do The Universe.

Nearing their 30th anniversary, Mike Judge’s Beavis & Butt-Head, America’s favorite culture critics, are back. They now have more than just music videos to make fun of – reality TV, the internet, and Mixed Martial Arts will all be crossing their TV screen! Brought back by creator Mike Judge, Beavis and Butt-Head are dumber than ever. This release will also feature Beavis & Butt-Head Do The Universe, where Beavis and Butt-Head go on a Space Shuttle mission in 1998, fall into a black hole, and reemerge on Earth in 2022, where they are pursued by the NSA, the Governor of Texas, and a highly-intelligent version of themselves from a parallel universe.

Mike Judge’s Beavis & Butt-Head stars the voices of creator Mike Judge (“King of the Hill”), Piotr Michael (Lightyear), as well as Chris Diamantopoulos (The Three Stooges), Kosha Patel (“The Newsroom”), Jayden Libran (“The Happytime Murders”), Mary Birdsong (“Succession”), Brian Huskey (“Veep”), Tru Valentino (“The Rookie”), Ally Maki (“Wrecked”) and Toks Olagundoye (“Castle”).