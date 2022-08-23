MGM, Good Shepherd Entertainment and Teravision Games bring you a fun and frightening take on the iconic film, coming early 2023 to Steam, PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation®4 and Xbox One.

ideo game publisher Good Shepherd Entertainment and leading entertainment studio Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) have revealed an ambitious and unexpected entry into the multiplayer horror genre: Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game, a new 3v7 asymmetrical online multiplayer game inspired by MGM’s 1988 cult horror classic film. When murderous alien Klowns come to feed on the quiet town of Crescent Cove, the locals must work together to fight back and survive the invasion. Players can team up as either Klowns or humans, choosing from a variety of character classes, to explore an expansive ever-changing map with creepy surprises waiting around every corner.

Developed by Teravision Games, this playfully panic-inducing action experience faithfully recreates the atmosphere of the iconic movie and aims to stir up the asymmetrical multiplayer horror genre in multiple ways. The game is being developed as a live service title, with multiple content updates planned for post-launch, and is expected to release early 2023 on Steam, PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation®4 and Xbox One.

Led by visionary game designer and Friday the 13th: The Game Executive Director Randy Greenback, Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game is a blood-pumping asymmetrical multiplayer horror, boasting a uniquely campy sense of humor and nightmarish unpredictability that keeps the gameplay fresh and exciting with each session. Randy shared his excitement for the upcoming project:

“It’s a total bucket list item to get to work on the next chapter of such an iconic horror IP like Killer Klowns, especially getting the chance to partner with the original creators of the film and pair them with an incredibly talented development team like Teravision. I can’t wait for everyone to see what rockstars they are and the craziness we’re bringing to the genre.”



Key Features:



SEND IN THE KLOWNS: Take on a role of the iconic Killer Klowns – cooperate in a team of three players, utilize outlandish abilities, hunt humans with zany weapons, and plan your own alien invasion to harvest the citizens of Crescent Cove.

PROTECT HUMANITY: Fight back as a team of seven brave citizens of Crescent Cove – pick your class, explore the city for valuable loot and weapons, avoid getting captured by Klowns, and try to survive – or sabotage – the alien invasion.

WELCOME TO THE TOWN: Crescent Cove is a sprawling arena for unique 3v7 fights between Klowns and humans – boasting various locations, randomly generated map layout and a multitude of tactical opportunities for both teams.

EVOLVING THE HORROR: Unique approach to hide-and-seek gameplay, customization & respawn systems, PvPvE, dynamic objectives leading to multiple match results – Killer Klowns evolves the online horror formula in new ways.

Official Website: https://killerklownsthegame.com/