Focus Entertainment and The Parasigh announce the upcoming release of Blacktail, a surreal first-person action adventure game where the story of Baba Yaga comes to life. Explore an original take on Slavic folklore and forge your own legend.

Become either the guardian of the woods, or the terror nightmares are made of. Coming this winter on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, Blacktail is already available to pre-order on Steam. Catch a glimpse of its grim storytelling in today’s trailer, following its premiere during Gamescom’s Opening Night Live 2022!

You play as Yaga, a 16-year-old girl accused of witchcraft and expelled from an early medieval Slavic settlement. When living memories of her past return as foul, walking spirits, Yaga is faced with no other option than to hunt them down in hopes of unraveling her own mystery.

Bringing a one-of-a-kind blend of intense archery combat, magic and dark storytelling set in a vibrant fairy tale world, the game takes you on the defining journey of an ambiguous folk figure. Will you be a good witch and protect the forest? Or will you be the evil that haunts children’s nightmares? Only you can decide.

BLACKTAIL will release this winter on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The game is now available to pre-order on Steam. For more information, visit www.focus-entmt.com.