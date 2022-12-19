Following the surprise drop of a brand new 10 track album NO THANK YOU at midnight on Sunday, which has already garnered rapturous praise, today Little Simz shares a visual accompaniment in the form of a visionary short film. Directed by acclaimed photographer and filmmaker Gabriel Moses, NO THANK YOU is beautifully cinematic and evocatively brought to life across its 11 minute runtime. Shot just outside of Paris at Chateau de Millemont, the film features 5 tracks from the album; Heart on Fire, X, Silhouette, Sideways and Broken.

If 2021’s “Sometimes I Might Be Introvert” catapulted Simz into the big leagues, crashing into the top 5 of the albums charts, collecting Mercury Music Prize, Mobo, Ivor Novello and Brit Award wins and earning her the biggest live audiences yet in the UK and Europe yet, NO THANK YOU is yet another delicious left field turn for 28-year old Simbiatu Ajikawo. Sleek, succinct and utterly propulsive, it’s Simz’ defiantly punk rock, two fingered salute to conformity and fame, and all the expectations and restrictions that come with. Recorded with her regular collaborator Inflo, this is Simz at her most free, daring and spontaneous.