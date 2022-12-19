From his upcoming album Great Is He, Popcaan shares the second single, “Set It,” via OVO Sound. “Set It” is a bashment anthem intended for all day and all night ravin’ and follows his recently released love song “Next To Me” which features a duet with Toni-Ann Singh, the first Jamacian woman to be crowned Miss World along with a Nabil Elderkin-directed video starring the two performers.

Since his 2014 debut, Where We Come From, Popcaan has risen to become not just one of the most celebrated artists within dancehall, but a global superstar celebrated for his dedication in pushing the genre forward. A cultural powerhouse, his accolades and achievements are numerous; he’s worked with a who’s who of fellow trailblazers including Jamie xx, Young Thug, Gorillaz, Burna Boy, Kano, Jorja Smith and Drake; he’s regularly topped the Billboard Reggae Album charts; he created Jamaica’s annual Unruly Fest which brings stars across the globe to the country, he’s won applause from the likes of NY Times, Billboard, Complex and covered the likes of The Fader, Wave and Clash amongst others, and most recently fronted Drake’s Nocta campaign. Throughout it all, he has remained an innovative force bringing dancehall to the world, racking up almost a billion global streams.

Stream/purchase “Set It” now and stay posted for more Popcaan news soon.