Warner Bros. Games today announced that a new MultiVersus Black Adam character variant featuring the likeness of Dwayne Johnson from the Warner Bros. Pictures and DC film is available now for in-game purchase as part of Season 2.

Also available now as part of MultiVersus Season 2, a new Game of Thrones map set in the legendary “Throne Room” is playable in all modes and will be included as part of all playlist rotations. Players can hurl opponents away from the Iron Throne and traverse Westeros themed hazards all against the backdrop of a remix to the iconic Game of Thrones theme music. For more information on MultiVersus Season 2, visit https://multiversus.com/en/news/season-2.

Furthermore, the seasonal MultiVersus FestiVersus 2022 in-game event begins today allowing players to participate in matches and earn “Holiday Cookies” in exchange for rewards, including the Ugly Sweater Superman character variant, Gingerbread Toast profile icon, Snowman ringout and Let It Snow sticker emote. Players can log in and play the game on 12 separate days throughout the event to earn an increasing amount of Holiday Cookies and receive an MVSnowflake profile icon on the 12th day. The FestiVersus 2022 rewards and holiday inspired items will be available until Jan. 18, 2023 at 6 p.m. GMT.

MultiVersus is an all-new free-to-play platform fighter developed by Player First Games that introduces a team-based 2 vs. 2 format combined with an all-star cast of iconic characters, including Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Harley Quinn and Black Adam (DC); Shaggy and Velma (Scooby-Doo); Bugs Bunny, Tasmanian Devil a.k.a. Taz and Marvin the Martian (Looney Tunes); Arya Stark (Game of Thrones); Tom & Jerry (Tom and Jerry); Finn the Human and Jake the Dog (Adventure Time); Steven Universe and Garnet (Steven Universe); Iron Giant (The Iron Giant), LeBron James (Space Jam: A New Legacy); Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith (Rick and Morty), Gizmo and Stripe (Gremlins) and an extraordinary original creature named Reindog. More heroes and personalities will join the MultiVersus roster in the future.

The MultiVersus Open Beta is available now as a free download for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles and PC.