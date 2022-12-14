Watch Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot “Bardock – Alone against Fate” Battle for Planet Vegeta Trailer December 14, 2022Charlie Brennan FacebookTwitterReddit The time to fight for it all begins January 13th, 2023 in “BARDOCK – Alone Against Fate” – will you be ready to defend the Saiyans? If you play on next-gen, you can also join in too! Next Fall Guys Drop Gift Grab Event on Nintendo Switch You may also like Fall Guys Drop Gift Grab Event on Nintendo Switch It’s the most wonderful time of the year & Nintendo Switch has everything you need to see you through the winter: new friends, presents, and a... PGA TOUR 2K23 x NBA 2K23 Bundle Goes Above the Rim and Under Par This Holiday Season Limited-time introductory pricing makes for the perfect last-minute gift for every sports fan on your shopping list Watch Episode 1 of the ‘Hello Neighbor’ Animated Series Trinity moves into the mysterious town of Raven Brooks, realizing her next door Neighbor is probably hiding something terrible. She teams up with... The Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) Bowl Coming to North Carolina for Trans-Atlantic Military Esports Competition The Call of Duty Endowment today announced the third annual C.O.D.E. Bowl, presented by USAA, will take place on December 16 in Raleigh, North... Nintendo Switch Releases “The Knight Witch” Launch Trailer Encounter evil foes and choose whether you wield your magic or use your weapons and wits to take them down. With their flight capabilities, superior... “MARVEL Strike Force” and Marvel’s Midnight Suns Team Up for an Epic Crossover With the launch of Marvel’s Midnight Suns on the horizon, Magik’s Midnight Suns costume makes its debut in “MARVEL Strike...