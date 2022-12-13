It’s the most wonderful time of the year & Nintendo Switch has everything you need to see you through the winter: new friends, presents, and a sackful of Costumes and more!

Plus, what’s mean, green, and demands to be seen? The Grinch! A pair of Grinch Costumes arrive in the in-game store from December 20 – 27.

