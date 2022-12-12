Watch Episode 1 of the ‘Hello Neighbor’ Animated Series December 12, 2022Charlie Brennan FacebookTwitterReddit Trinity moves into the mysterious town of Raven Brooks, realizing her next door Neighbor is probably hiding something terrible. She teams up with Nicky and the kids from the Inventor’s Club to find out the truth. It’s been 2 long years since we started working on a proper TV show for Hello Neighbor, and I’m incredibly proud to share with you Episode 1 that’s available on Youtube. It will premiere in about half hour of you getting this e-mail. If you read it later, that’s totally fine – the link will remain the same. Enjoy, and let us know what you think in the Youtube comments section! Don’t forget to like & sub.– Alex Nichiporchik & Jon CarnageExecutive Producers, Welcome To Raven Brooks Next The Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) Bowl Coming to North Carolina for Trans-Atlantic Military Esports Competition You may also like The Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) Bowl Coming to North Carolina for Trans-Atlantic Military Esports Competition The Call of Duty Endowment today announced the third annual C.O.D.E. Bowl, presented by USAA, will take place on December 16 in Raleigh, North... Nintendo Switch Releases “The Knight Witch” Launch Trailer Encounter evil foes and choose whether you wield your magic or use your weapons and wits to take them down. With their flight capabilities, superior... “MARVEL Strike Force” and Marvel’s Midnight Suns Team Up for an Epic Crossover With the launch of Marvel’s Midnight Suns on the horizon, Magik’s Midnight Suns costume makes its debut in “MARVEL Strike... Modern Warfare II Crosses $1 Billion Sell-Through in 10 Days – Fastest in Franchise History Activision’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II continues to smash franchise records as the new blockbuster has crossed $1 billion... NBA Megastar Stephen Curry Coming to PGA TOUR 2K23 The "greatest shooter of all time" and noted golf enthusiast will meet Michael Jordan and PGA TOUR pros on the virtual links Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society Unveils New Story Trailer What mysteries lie within the labyrinth? And who are these ragtag adventurers that dare to delve into its depths? Meet your allies and learn about...