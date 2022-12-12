Watch Episode 1 of the ‘Hello Neighbor’ Animated Series

December 12, 2022
Charlie Brennan
FacebookTwitterReddit

Trinity moves into the mysterious town of Raven Brooks, realizing her next door Neighbor is probably hiding something terrible.

She teams up with Nicky and the kids from the Inventor’s Club to find out the truth.

It’s been 2 long years since we started working on a proper TV show for Hello Neighbor, and I’m incredibly proud to share with you Episode 1 that’s available on Youtube. It will premiere in about half hour of you getting this e-mail. If you read it later, that’s totally fine – the link will remain the same. 
Enjoy, and let us know what you think in the Youtube comments section! Don’t forget to like & sub.

– Alex Nichiporchik & Jon Carnage
Executive Producers, Welcome To Raven Brooks