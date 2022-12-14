A new cast of stylish Asian American socialites flaunts their fortunes – and fashions – while bringing the drama and living it up in New York City.

Meet a fresh group of wealthy, sophisticated and hilarious Asian-Americans from New York City, where the quality of real estate is measured by address, not acreage.

Conversations are direct, not coded. And competition – for love, for money, and for power – is fierce. Billionaires, CEOs, and fashion icons – it’s a city where you can be anything you want to be.

Launch date: January 20, 2023