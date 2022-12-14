Apple TV+ announces that “The Reluctant Traveler,” a new globe-trotting travel series hosted and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”), will premiere globally on February 24, 2023. The eight-episode series follows Levy as he visits some of the world’s most beautiful and intriguing destinations in Costa Rica, Finland, Italy, Japan, Maldives, Portugal, South Africa and the United States, exploring remarkable hotels and the places and cultures surrounding them.

Self-confessedly not your typical travel show host – he’s not usually adventurous or well-versed in globe-trotting, Levy agrees the time is finally right for him to broaden his horizons. Levy packs his suitcase with some trepidation but hopes his experiences might lead to a whole new chapter in life, even if it means confronting some of his long-held fears. Join him as he buckles up for the ultimate eye-opening adventure!

“The Reluctant Traveler” is produced for Apple TV+ by Twofour. In addition to starring, Levy executive produces alongside David Brindley.

