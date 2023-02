Center of the Storm” is the sixth single (and sixth official music video) from the latest Push Puppets album Allegory Grey.

Push Puppets will be live at SPACE on Friday, Feb 17: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/push-puppets-tickets-490689253767#tickets

All Ages; Doors: 7pm | Show: 8pm

SPACE is located at 1245 Chicago Avenue, Evanston, IL, 60202

https://www.pushpuppets.net/