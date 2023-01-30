Ravenslake Music released the debut studio album by Chicago musician Daniel Gunderson on Oct 28, 2022.

The album Remember, a collection of Gunderson originals and covers of tunes by Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Tom Petty, Bob Dylan, Toad the Wet Sprocket, and The Rolling Stones, is streaming via https://danielgunderson.bandcamp.com/album/remember and https://open.spotify.com/album/2pUzY5jBce51grhOWZoGip

Daniel Gunderson has been performing in various venues for the last 40 years, across a variety of instruments and musical styles. He has mostly played in bands (and often as a backup instrumentalist) but has now stepped out on his own as a solo performer.