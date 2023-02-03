FAKE HANDS may be a relative newcomer to the Seattle music scene, but their short tenure has been drawing a lot of attention.

Building on the success of their debut single, “Coming Through”, the band has just released their self-titled debut EP, featuring six original songs.

The band formed in early 2022 and the chemistry was instant. Within the first few months, they had most of the EP done and then set out to see how the songs translated to a live audience. The reaction was overwhelmingly positive and they have been busy performing ever since.

“We were still working on figuring each other out, style wise, when we recorded the EP, which lent itself to the excitement and unpredictability of the songs. You can hear elements of bands like METZ, IDLES, Viagra Boys, Dead Kennedys and Bad Brains, but also Mr. Bungle and Black Sabbath. It’s all very exciting for us and we hope our listeners will feel the same way.” Guitarist/vocalist Aaron Wilson

In addition to their success on stage, “Coming Through” has been getting regular airplay on Seattle’s Rock Radio station, KISW 99.9 FM. They have also been added to the station’s playlists and recently did an in-studio interview with DJ Kevin Diers.

Stay tuned for a video for “Coming Through” which will be released in the next few weeks. FAKE HANDS will be performing live in and around Seattle through May and beyond, and are planning on dates throughout the US this Summer.