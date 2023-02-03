Living in Metro Atlanta, R&B singer-songwriter ATI knows how music can get you into the right vibe and change your mindset. Her new track, “What’s Good”, is meant to get you up and moving and to have some fun. It’s the type of song you play on a Friday night when you’re getting ready to go out with your girls or when your date has stood you up for the last time.

“When I wrote this song, I was at a point in my dating life where I was sick of feeling like I was the only one having fun. I want this song to empower women to feel like they don’t have to wait on anyone to have a little fun! Take back your fun!”

ATI is pushing the boundaries of R&B with her conversational style, relatable lyrics and signature vocals. Equally talented as a writer and singer, ATI blends familiar beats from the R&B greats along with the new wave sounds of her contemporaries.

The new song comes on the heels of her first two releases, “Mixed Signals” and “412”, which have been well received by press and fans alike. 2023 promises to be a big year for the budding star, so grab your headphones and discover what’s good, compliments of ATI.