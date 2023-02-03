How Can I Say This? is the new album written and produced by veteran singer/songwriter Annie Capps, who is based in Chelsea, MI. “The Silent” is the first single.

How Can I Say This? is a collection of songs representing what she calls “a love letter to my younger self.” Vulnerability is the dominant theme running throughout the album, which explores topics of self-discovery, shame, forgiveness, grief, healing, and taking back your power.

An all-women supported project spanning the U.S. and into Canada, How Can I Say This? came to life with contributions from over 40 artists whose exceptional talents culminated into a sonically lush, emotionally charged production, expertly mixed at La Luna Recording & Sound in Kalamazoo, Michigan – first by Cynthea Kelley, who got things off to a great start, fully materializing under the artistry of Maggie Heeron, then beautifully mastered by Anna Frick of Ally Sound.

The album boasts stunning performances throughout, most notably by The Accidentals (Sav Buist and Katie Larson), Tracy Grammer, Heather Pierson, Suzie Vinnick, Telisha Williams (Wild Ponies), Jenny Bienemann, Edie Carey, Louise Mosrie Coombe, Sue Demel & Deb Lader (Sons of the Never Wrong).