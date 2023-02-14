Toka Fly – “Money Money Money” Music Video

Toka Fly independently released “Money Money Money” yesterday via his own label, Trappin N Fashion. On the first single of 2023, Toka gives us Rick Ross and Jeezy energy with all the bag talk and slick lyricism. The video further underscores the title, with Toka sporting all white and showing off the lifestyle his hard work is affording him.

Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, Toka Fly has soared above some of the most treacherous times one could imagine. After committing nearly nine years of his life behind bars in both state and federal prison, Toka is now on the road to redemption. Representing Toledo, Ohio, Toka Fly is an imminent artist-entrepreneur who’s taken his life lessons and transcribed them into vivid lyrics that encourage listeners to carve their own paths in life.

Strong-willed and tenacious, Toka was well on his mission to spread his art. Unfortunately, that operation was put on pause when street life caught up to him and landed him in prison. When Toka was released in 2018, he rededicated himself to music and has been climbing ever since. Toka Fly’s most recent drops include “Stepped On” and “My Dawgs”, which have cumulatively earned hundreds of thousands of views. With new music on the way, Toka is devoted to building his audience and spreading his message of loyalty, abundance, and entrepreneurship.