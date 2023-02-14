Deerhoof Unveils Love Song “Wedding, March, Flower” Off Forthcoming New Album

Deerhoof today released their tender piano ballad “Wedding, March, Flower,” the latest single previewing the band’s “studio debut” album, Miracle-Level, out March 31st (Joyful Noise Recordings).

The love song–sung in Japanese by the band’s Greg Saunier–arrives ahead of Valentine’s Day alongside a video featuring studio footage of its unorthodox creation at No Fun Club, with Saunier on piano and Satomi Matsuzaki on drums.

“I was flirting with my partner Sophie and sent her a video of me humming and playing the piano. Deerhoof was starting to get songs together for our next record. No one had suggested we needed any tender piano ballads, but Sophie convinced me to show it to my bandmates anyway. I was so touched when they were into it,” Saunier explains of its heartfelt, deeply personal inspiration. “The real kicker came when Satomi wrote lyrics. They were in Japanese, so when we first rehearsed it, I wasn’t even sure what I was singing. But Satomi had written a love song about a wedding. Satomi and I ended our marriage over 10 years ago, and it hasn’t always been easy for any of us to keep the band going. Our songs have always been one way that we all process our feelings with each other. Co-writing and performing ‘Wedding March Flower’ with her was really intense.”