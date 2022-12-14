Shudder Unveils Trailer for ‘Burial’

December 14, 2022
Charlie Brennan
In the last days of WWII, a band of Allied soldiers trafficking Hitler’s remains out of Germany are ambushed by Nazi Wehrwolf fighters.

Directed by Ben Park and starring Charlotte Vega, Tom Felton, Harriet Walter.

Premieres December 29 on Shudder