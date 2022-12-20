Small Town Monsters heads to the frozen vistas of the 49th state with On the Trail of Bigfoot: Last Frontier. The first 2023 Small Town Monsters docudrama features in-depth interviews with locals and a heavy focus on the Indigenous peoples who first called the land home. Focusing on evidence and encounters with the legendary Sasquatch, On the Trail of Bigfoot: Last Frontier aims to give audiences the most cohesive look at Alaskan Sasquatch lore.

On the Trail of Bigfoot: Last Frontier debuts on major streaming platforms on January 17, 2023, from 1091 Pictures, including iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu and FandangoNOW.

On the Trail of Bigfoot: Last Frontier was shot over several months in the Alaskan wilderness, concurrently with upcoming Small Town Monsters projects Land of the Missing and Bigfoot: Beyond the Trail: Alaskan Coastal Sasquatch, to be released later in 2023. Each production will take a different look at the lore of the monsters believed to be living in the snow, offering the most comprehensive view of the evidence.

Audio evidence presented includes eerie recordings which seem to capture a baby crying deep in the remote, coastal regions of Alaska, along with numerous howls, whoops, tree knocks, and more. The baby-crying audio is particularly unnerving as it has been referenced numerous times in Alaskan native lore as being a tactic employed by Bigfoot to lure its victims into the woods.