Unleash the Adrenaline! Get a sneak peek of John Wick 4’s Epic Bonus Clip with Chad and Keanu

To celebrate the physical release of John Wick: Chapter 4, check out “Chad & Keanu” clip from the bonus features!

Old friends and new foes come together when John Wick: Chapter 4 arrives on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (plus Blu-ray and Digital), Blu-ray Combo Pack (plus DVD and Digital), DVD & On Demand from Lionsgate.

John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.

Starring: Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, and Ian McShane