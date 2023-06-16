Disney and Pixar Unveil the Mind-Bending First Trailer for Their Cosmic Odyssey “Elio”

Prepare to be whisked away on an extraordinary cosmic adventure! In Disney and Pixar’s captivating new film “Elio,” a universe full of wonders beckons. Join Elio, an imaginative underdog, as he unexpectedly finds himself transported to the awe-inspiring Communiverse—a celestial organization bridging galaxies. With a twist of fate, Elio becomes Earth’s accidental ambassador, thrust into a whirlwind of extraterrestrial encounters.

Brace yourself for heartwarming connections, epic challenges, and a journey of self-discovery like no other. Directed by the visionary Adrian Molina (“Coco”), and produced by the talented Mary Alice Drumm (“Coco”), the film features an incredible voice cast, including America Ferrera as Elio’s mom, Olga, Jameela Jamil as Ambassador Questa, Brad Garrett as Ambassador Grigon, and Yonas Kibreab as our endearing hero. Get ready to embark on an unforgettable odyssey through space and find out what destiny has in store for Elio!