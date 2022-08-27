Margot Hayes (Emma Roberts) and Griffin Reed (Thomas Mann) may well be the perfect couple. The only trouble is they’ve never met and they’re both about to tie the knot with someone else.

But all that is about to change when fate places them in each other’s lives and opens their eyes to true love.

Starring: Emma Roberts, Thomas Mann, Britt Robertson, Madelaine Petsch, Wendie Malick, with Cheryl Hines, and Lewis Tan

Directed By: Marius Vaysberg

Release date: September 9, 2022 (USA)