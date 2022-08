Pinocchio is an upcoming live-action adaptation of the 1940 animated feature of the same name. The film was will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on September 8, 2022.

In this special feature, the cast discusses the magical standing of the original animated movie, and how this adaptation of the story differs.

The film stars Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo, and Luke Evans with Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Keegan-Michael Key in voice roles.