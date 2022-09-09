So far, we have only been able to get glimpses of Black Adam and his character motives. This is also true of his adversaries – Pierce Brosnan’s Doctor Fate and Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman.

This second trailer hopes to make ammends and turn the heat up with the surprise introduction of Amanda Waller, Viola Davis’ infamous character from The Suicide Squad movies. Cold and calculating, she looks to be bringing her take no prisoners style to Black Adam’s backyard.

Not to be outdone, we also get a taste of the Justice Society of America. We get our first look at Quintessa Swindle’s Cylcone and Noah Centineo’s Atom Smasher.

We can only hope that an epic battle will ensue. Stay tuned, Black Adam is set to fly into theaters October 21st.