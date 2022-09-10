It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected thhe 17th-centry Sanderson sisters, and they are looking for revenge.

Now, it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve.

Directed By Anne Fletcher

Starring: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, Sam Richardson, Doug Jones, Hannah Waddingham, Whitney Peak, Belissa Escobedo, Lilia Buckingham, Froy Gutierrez, Tony Hale