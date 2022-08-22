New-Age Cult Trailer Reveals How A Spiritual Journey Becomes An Agonizing Nightmare…

The Chant is set on a remote island, the site of a spiritual retreat. However, when a ritual accidentally opens a rift unleashing occult nightmares upon the island, attendees will face both their darkest fears and a host of cosmic horrors. Today’s trailer reveals a glimpse of the melee combat system players will use to battle off the threatening mind-demons spawned by the other guest’s fears and insecurities.

This spiritual journey is already turning into a nightmare. What will you choose: fight or flight?

The Chant is a cosmic horror action-adventure game developed by Brass Token and published by Prime Matter, launching on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC on Nov. 3.