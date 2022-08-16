A mountain homestead is attacked by a raiding party made up of ravenous marauders. The lone survivor, a beautiful young woman hires a dangerous Gunman to help her track and exact revenge on the marauders. Together they trek to a forbidding mountain only to find that the savage marauders have a deadly secret.



The gory outlaw horror stars Emily Whitcomb (The Vampire and the Vigilante, Serious Profession), Mike Markoff (Escape to the Cove, Death Squad), Richard Tyson (Black Hawn Down, There’s Something About

Mary), Karin Brauns(The Obsidian Curse), and is written and directed by Rene Perez(The Insurrection, The Snow Queen).

Don’t miss out on the action-packed horror in the wild west! The Legend of Hawes will be available on Digital September 13, 2022.