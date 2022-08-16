Halloween is the best time of year on Shudder, and this Halloween is Shudder’s biggest-ever: 11 original and exclusive movies premieres — including a new V/H/S installment and a new film from horror legend Dario Argento — three new original series, a new special from The Last Drive-In, plus a new Ghoul Log, iconic additions to Shudder’s movie library and so much more.

The sixty-one-day celebration starts September 1. Don’t miss out! Sign up at Shudder.com to start your risk free 7-day trial today.