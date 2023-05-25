Digital Week – May 23

Jerry and Rita Alter, a somewhat eccentric American couple, brazenly stole a priceless de Kooning painting right out of its frame in an Arizona museum in 1985 and hung it behind a door in their New Mexico bedroom; after their deaths in 2017, antique-store owners who bought the work in an estate sale realized its notoriety—and value. That’s the starting point for Allison Otto’s noteworthy documentary, which allows family members, the antique-store owners, FBI agents and art experts to weigh in on exactly what the Alters did and why (and it more than simply one heist). Otto cleverly constructs the strange but true tale as a puzzle with new reveals popping up intermittently, but at least it’s only 90 succinct minutes instead of being spread out to 5 or 6 hours as a Netflix series.