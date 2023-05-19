Digital Week – May 17

This set brings together the four Superman movies starring Christopher Reeve as the Man of Steel for the first time in 4K (the fifth is “Superman II—The Richard Donner Cut”). Donner directed “Superman” (1978), the grandly entertaining introduction to Reeve as a debonair but wholesomely Middle American Clark Kent and Superman, with the inimitable Margot Kidder as Lois Lane. After Donner was let go, Richard Lester was brought in to direct “Superman II” (1981), a sprawling comic adventure, and the misbegotten “Superman III” (1983), which wasted Reeve and Richard Pryor; finally, “Superman IV: A Quest for Peace” (1987), helmed by Sidney J. Furie and a stillborn artifact of its times, had nuclear weapons held hostage by Lex Luthor (Gene Hackman, a bright comic presence in three of these films). While the films are wildly uneven—including Donner’s version of “Superman II”—the presentation is first-rate: everything looks spectacular in UHD. But not all extras have been ported over from earlier releases: the main retrospective making-of documentaries are here, along with commentaries, deleted scenes and some of the original Max Fleischer cartoons (see below).